GREENVIEW — The Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) responded to a structure fire in Greenview on Tuesday. 

MCFPD responded to the scene on El Tampo Road around 1:23 p.m. with one engine and squad and four tankers, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found fire and smoke coming from a metal storage building. Firefighters began attacking the fire and entered the building.

The fire was under control after 20 minutes of the firefighter's arrival to the scene. No injuries were reported. The building suffered fire, smoke and water damage, MCFPD said.

The cause of the fire was an accidental electrical issue, MCFPD Fire Marshal's Office says. The owner says no occupants were in the building at the time of the fire. 

All firefighters cleared the scene by 3:37 pm. 

