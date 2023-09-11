The crash happened at Mike Road, north of Mendon, around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

CHARITON COUNTY − No injuries were reported after a train crashed into all-terrain vehicle Monday morning.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck a side-by-side that was stuck on the tracks at Mike Road, north of Mendon, in Chariton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

No injuries were reported, and no cargo was damaged on the train. It's unclear what the train was carrying. 

Photos provided by MSHP show the side-by-side heavily damaged. The engine of the train was also damaged, the Highway Patrol said. 

Traffic is currently not affected by the crash. The railroad will have delays until the train and ATV are able to be removed, the Patrol said. 

The site of the crash is not far from where an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck and derailed last summer. Four people died and more than 100 were injured. 

