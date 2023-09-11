CHARITON COUNTY − No injuries were reported after a train crashed into all-terrain vehicle Monday morning.
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck a side-by-side that was stuck on the tracks at Mike Road, north of Mendon, in Chariton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.
No injuries were reported, and no cargo was damaged on the train. It's unclear what the train was carrying.
At approximately 0840 am today a BNSF train struck a side by side that was stuck on the tracks at Mike Rd. North of Mendon, in Chariton Co. No injuries involved. No damage to cargo of train. Side by side damage and engine of train damaged. No further updates. #MSHP pic.twitter.com/DVjrbUU2Dw— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) September 11, 2023
Photos provided by MSHP show the side-by-side heavily damaged. The engine of the train was also damaged, the Highway Patrol said.
Traffic is currently not affected by the crash. The railroad will have delays until the train and ATV are able to be removed, the Patrol said.
The site of the crash is not far from where an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck and derailed last summer. Four people died and more than 100 were injured.