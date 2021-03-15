MOBERLY- No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a stalled truck in Moberly on Monday, just after 3 p.m.
A viewer sent KOMU 8 this video of the Norfolk Southern train crashing into the truck near Highway A and Morley Street.
It is unclear why the truck was stalled. The collision caused multiple train cars to be derailed.
MoDOT says Route A between Route AA and Highway 63 will be closed overnight and into Tuesday.
A representative from the Moberly Police Department told KOMU 8 News that no injuries were reported and the area is blocked off.
KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when more information is released.