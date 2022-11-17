MONROE COUNTY - A train derailed in Paris Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported.
MSHP said around 11 a.m., a Norfolk Southern train struck a semi-truck pulling an oversized load that entered the crossing on Main Street, leading to a derailment of approximately five to six box cars.
BREAKING: A train is derailed after colliding with a semi truck at a crossing on Main St in Paris. No injuries have been reported @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/neYjYGxmz0— Julie Koharik (@JulieKoharikTV) November 17, 2022
A spokesperson for Norfolk said there was no hazardous material involved, as the train was carrying car parts, grain and car frames.
Monroe County Joint Communications reports Main Street is closed and to stay clear of the area. MSHP did not have a time frame on when the area would be clear.
November 17, 2022
