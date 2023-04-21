COLUMBIA - A tree fell onto one unit of a duplex in Louisville Court Friday afternoon.

The Boone County Fire Department said no one was in the unit when the tree fell, and no one in the area was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Jacob Richey is a KOMU 8 Digital Producer. You can contact him at jrichey@mail.missouri.edu.