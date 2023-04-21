COLUMBIA - A tree fell onto one unit of a duplex in Louisville Court Friday afternoon.
A tree has fallen onto a residents house at 4153 Louisville Ct in Columbia. The Columbia fire department says no one was in the house at the time of the collapse, and no one in the area was injured. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/wkKHPaFHa6— Joshua Shuman (@joshua_shuman22) April 21, 2023
The Boone County Fire Department said no one was in the unit when the tree fell, and no one in the area was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.