MEXICO — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a vehicle fire early Thursday morning.
MPSD responded to the scene at West Plaza around 12:24 a.m., according to a press release from the department.
Upon arrival, a flame was found in the engine compartment of a 2009 Chevy Sedan. The engine compartment suffered significant damage, but the rest of the car was unharmed.
The owner of the car says he was driving when he smelled something burning. He proceeded to pull over and saw the fire, the release said.
Reports say the vehicle had been experiencing mechanical issues such as fluid leaks.
There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.