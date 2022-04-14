No injuries reported after water rescue in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - A woman and her dog were safely rescued after they were trapped in a vehicle on a low water crossing in Moniteau County on Thursday.
The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a person trapped inside of their vehicle on Mt. Hope Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found a woman and her dog inside a small SUV in approximately 3 feet of fast moving water at the crossing.
Fire personnel from Russellville also responded to the scene, as well as a water rescue team from the Jefferson City Fire Department.
JCFD deployed a water rescue boat into the water and managed to bring both the woman and dog safely to dry land, according to a news release.
The two were not injured and did not require medical attention.
Due to the fast moving water, it was decided to leave the vehicle in place until it could be safely removed, the sheriff's office said.