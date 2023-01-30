JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters with the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning.
The fire happened at U.S. Rents on Industrial Drive around 10 a.m. U.S. Rents employees told the department they saw fire in the lower retail area of the business, according to a news release.
Fire crews had the situation under control within 20 minutes, according to the department.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by JCFD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.