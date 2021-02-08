COLUMBIA- No injuries were reported at a Columbia house fire on Sunday around 5:50 p.m.
Units of the Columbia Fire Department working a Residential Structure Fire on Pendleton St. pic.twitter.com/VD7NI8F77U— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) February 8, 2021
The Columbia Fire Department were dispatched to 21 Pendleton Street and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic.
Nine CFD units responded to the call. They used preconnected hose lines and began an aggressive fire attack and search of the home. Crews also performed a targeted demolition inside to gain access to the attic.
The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.