COLUMBIA − NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia.
At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court.
When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a single room.
CFD said no victims were found and no injuries were reported.