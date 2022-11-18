COLUMBIA −  NO injuries were reported after a small apartment fire Friday morning in Columbia.

At around 6 a.m., Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire at 1201 Larch Court.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from an upstairs apartment. The fire was contained to a single room.

CFD said no victims were found and no injuries were reported.

