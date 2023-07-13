COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after two residential structure fires in Columbia Wednesday night.
The first fire was reported in the 3500 block of Marquis Court at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday. The Columbia Fire Department said it receiving numerous reports of fire coming from a residence in the area.
The first crew encountered smoke and fire conditions from the front garage area of the two-story duplex-style home, according to the news release from CFD.
Crews began an aggressive exterior fire attack in an effort to control the flames and to prevent the fire from spreading. A water supply was then established and additional pre-connected hose lines were deployed to control the fire, the release said.
Other fire crews initiated search and rescue operations and ventilation operations to clear the structure of smoke and ensure the fire had been contained, the release said.
According to the release, there were no human occupants inside; however, a pet reptile was safely rescued from the residence. No injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. Fire crews remained on the scene into the late morning hours to ensure there were no areas of hidden fire remaining.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire originated from inside the garage of the structure and the cause remains under investigation. Initial damage is estimated at $75,000, according to the release.
Another fire broke out at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in the 800 block of Hardin Street. Crews found smoke and heavy fire conditions from the second floor of the building.
CFD began an aggressive exterior fire attack in an effort to control the flames and to prevent the fire from spreading.
During firefighting operations, crews determined there were no occupants inside the structure and no injuries were reported, the release said.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes. CFD remained on the scene into the late evening hours to ensure there were no areas of hidden fire remaining.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire originated from inside a second floor bedroom of the structure, and the cause was determined to be accidental. Initial damage is estimated at $75,000, according to the release.