No injuries reported in Columbia storage unit fire

COLUMBIA − No injuries were reported after a storage unit fire in Columbia.
The fire happened at Cosmo Self Storage on North Creasy Springs Road around noon.
Structure damage is estimated at $175,000.
Columbia Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said there was reason to believe that there were people living in the storage units.
"We have found indications that there are livable items such as beds and furnishings, etc. inside, but we have not located any occupants at this point.", Farr Jr. said.
Eleven fire companies and four fire marshals responded to the two-alarm fire. It required more equipment than a standard, basic response one-alarm.
"So we had to use power tools and saws to cut locks and remove doors in order to gain access to the fire.", Farr Jr. said.
The fire marshal division is running the investigation to pinpoint the cause of the fire. An estimated 20 storage units were damaged or destroyed in the fire.