No injuries reported in east Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA − No injuries were reported after a house fire house in east Columbia on Monday afternoon.
BREAKING:Crews responding to house fire in East Columbia in a neighborhood off Clark Ln.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aIYNUs7VFs— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 14, 2022
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home, located in 5300 block of Godas Circle. Eight units responded around 1:30 p.m., according to CFD Cap. Tracy Gray.
Gray said crews were working to put out the hot spots around 2:30 p.m. He said the fire started in the basement and spread upstairs. Crews first started an aggressive attack in the basement, but a second hose line was deployed into the second level of the home.
Fire crews were called back to the duplex around 6 p.m. as it caught fire again. It was under control after a few minutes, but crews stuck around to spray hot spots with water.
No injuries were reported. An initial report said animals were inside the home, but it turned out to be a chicken coop in the backyard.
The State Fire Marshal found the failure of an unattended heat lamp had ignited nearby combustible items.
The damage is estimated at $135,000, according to a news release.