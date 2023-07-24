LAKE OZARK — No injuries were reported after a commercial building fire in Eldon Monday morning.
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District (LOFPD) arrived to the fire on Riley Mead Lane around 7:30 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the building, according to a report from the department.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. No one was inside the building at the time, according to the LOFPD.
Fire damage was contained to the area of origin; however, smoke damage is visible throughout the entire complex, according to the release.
The incident is still being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.