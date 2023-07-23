JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Ellis Boulevard Sunday evening.
Acting Battalion Chief Billy Bolden said five out of the eight-unit building were affected, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
"Two of [the units] were significant smoke and fire damage, and three of them with water and heat damage," Bolten said.
He said first crews arrived around 5:30 p.m. and reported that fire was showing from the roof of a multi-family apartment building.
Bolten also noted that the department is working with the Red Cross and the apartment manager to support and assist 12 displaced residents and their pets.
"I always encourage people to make sure that they have smoke alarms in their homes. That we will have an early notification in the event of smoke and things like that. I will always encourage people to have a plan of action on how to safely get out of their home at an immediate spot so we can make sure that everybody is accounted for," he said.
After clearing all occupants from the building, the department said firefighters performed "an aggressive interior fire attack," and extinguished the fire that had burnt through the building's roof.
The fire team was at the scene until 9:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.