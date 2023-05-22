MEXICO – No injuries were reported after a house in the 700 block of Holt Street in Mexico, Missouri, caught fire on Saturday morning.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the fire at approximately 10:49 a.m. and found that the fire occurred in the attached garage of the home.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The MPSD reported that the fire started in an area where clothing was covering a thin electrical cord used to power a light.
The fire was reported to be contained and eventually extinguished. The house faced minimal damage, but the garage was reported to suffer from significant fire, heat and smoke damage.