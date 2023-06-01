There were no injuries reported after a three-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver occurred in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 5:24 p.m. at 2200 Missouri Boulevard and involved an 2014 Mazda 3, 2020 Chevy Traverse and 2009 Ford F150.
Preliminary investigations by the Jefferson City Police Department showed that the driver of the Mazda, Zachary Dominguez, was driving at a high rate of speed in the center continuous turn lane.
Police say Dominguez attempted to change lanes and instead struck the rear of the Chevy after it had stopped in the center turn lane to make a left turn.
Dominguez attempted to turn back into the turn lane and struck the rear of the Ford, which caused his Mazda to become disabled in the center continuous turn lane, according to JCPD.
Police say Dominguez, 34, was visibly intoxicated at the scene and was taken into custody. No charges have been filed as of Thursday morning.
Mazda and Chevy had extensive damage, while the Ford had minor damage.
The traffic in the area was restricted for approximately 40 minutes while officials cleared the disabled vehicles and debris from the crash.