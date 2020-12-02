COLUMBIA — For the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year, the University of Missouri will shift to remote learning rather than closing campus in the event of severe winter weather, according to a news release from the university.
Campus typically closes for snow days during winter weather, but the new policy will ensure "that students can make academic progress and productivity is maintained," university officials said in the release.
Faculty and staff who are not required to work on campus will work remotely. Professors will communicate with students about classwork.
Campus also may open late or close early.
Whenever possible, campus will remain open for classes and other activities during winter weather. Students and staff are encouraged to determine if it will be safe for them to travel to campus.
MU employees will fall into one of four categories in the event of winter weather:
- Employees who aren't required to work on campus will work remotely from home.
- Employees who cannot work remotely and are not required on campus will be compensated by the university.
- Employees who are required to work remotely and choose not to must take paid time off.
- Employees who are required to work on campus may be eligible for premium pay from the university.
If there is a change in campus operations due to severe winter weather, MU will issue an MU Alert, sending a text alert and email to all members of the campus community.
The university will also post information on MU's website and social media feeds.
On weekdays, the university plans to provide information about weather-related closures by 6 a.m.
More information about the university's inclement weather policies can be found here.