COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to lift the roll cart ban that has been in place since 2016.
As of now, no plans have been created for a new trash system that includes roll carts.
According to Matt Nelson, the public information specialist for Columbia Utilities, discussions are only beginning and there has been no direction from city council.
"At this point we have no direction from city council on any actions to move forward," Nestor said.
Nestor said at the May. 2 council meeting, the utilities department presented four different options for a trash system. The options included getting rid of Columbia logo bags, privatization, automatic collections or maintaining what he called the status quo.
"We presented some numbers, some different options for them to look at, so once we have a discussion with council and they give us some direction, we'll be happy to dive deeper into any of those alternatives," Nestor said.
He also said the addition of roll cart trucks may be a gradual implementation because there is not enough money in the budget to afford all new roll cart trash pickup trucks.
Kathy Lou Neale, a Columbia resident, said she is happy the ban was lifted.
"I think it's a really good thing," Neale said. "I think it's something that a lot of people find much more convenient to put their trash into a roll cart. They can just take out to the curb and get more in it, for large families especially, it benefits."
Barbara Buffaloe, the mayor of Columbia, tweeted Tuesday morning and said the use of roll carts is not immediately effective, and the city needs to create a plan.
Columbia City Council needs to lead and make the hard decisions that move our City forward. Last night we did that by voting to repeal the language in our ordinances that ban the use of residential roll carts as a solid waste collection option. 🧵— Barbara Buffaloe (@BarbaraBuffaloe) May 17, 2022
Neale said she hopes the city will create a hybrid trash system where both trash bags and roll carts can be used.
"Actually, my ideal would probably be something similar to what my son has available to him in St. Louis, which is a combination," Neale said. "You can put the bags out or you can use the roll carts, you could use multiple roll carts if necessary, and the limitations on what is able to be picked up are very broad."
Neale also said she wants the city to take into consideration the accessibility of a new trash system, so that elderly residents have an easier time of taking out the trash.
"Another thing I think would be good is if folks are elderly, they need assistance, to have specific exceptions so that they can leave their roll cart just outside of their home and have the pickup happen right there," Neale said.
Trash bags have also been debated in the ongoing trash issue. Neale said she thinks the trash bags that are provided by the city are not easily accessible for many people.
"I think they are inefficient actually, because of the fact that they are so limiting, and sometimes they aren't available in the stores, and that's inconvenient," Neale said.
The lifting of the roll cart ban now provides new options for a trash system in Columbia. Nothing has been set yet, but discussions for a new system are on the way.