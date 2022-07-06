OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to a golf cart fire at 2042 Osage Beach Tuesday afternoon.
OBFPD arrived within seven minutes of dispatch to discover a 35-foot boat and a 10 by 15-foot shed were also involved with the fire, according to a Facebook post. Two propane tanks and two residences sat less than 20 feet away from the bulk of the fire.
A hose line was used to attack the fire within one minute of arrival, the post said.
The fire was quickly knocked down by the time Station One's Engine 11 arrived on scene so firefighters began overhaul. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent any damage to the residences, using less than 2,000 gallons of water.