CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person faces moderate injuries while another faces minor injuries after a crash on Highway 63 near the Highway 54 connector Wednesday afternoon.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says Leland Fischer, of Jefferson City, was attempting to cross northbound Highway 63 with a towed vehicle behind it. A second vehicle, driven by Dusty Hessenkemper, of Hartsburg, was traveling northbound on Highway 63 and struck the vehicle Fischer was towing.
Accident on Northbound Highway 63, law officials are at the scene directing traffic. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7SYBVw2HCe— Ireland Shelton (@isheltontv) June 23, 2021
Hessenkemper's vehicle overturned due to the impact and blocked the roadway.
The crash report states Fischer had minor injuries. Hessenkemper faced moderate injuries, and she was transported by EMS to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City.
Both northbound lanes were closed until law enforcement were able to direct traffic in one lane.