COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70.
Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus was exiting the school for the day.
She also said there were 20 students on board, but no students were injured.
Boone County Joint Communications said the crash was partially blocking the road, and it encouraged people to avoid the area if possible.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision Business Loop at Seventh St, partially blocking. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) August 25, 2022
Baumstark also said the school is sending another bus to pick up the students.