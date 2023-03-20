COLUMBIA — Law enforcement is investigating a Sunday night shooting on Demaret Drive that resulted in two people being shot, including a child.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has not been identified. The sheriff's office said it's still collecting information from the parties involved and what role they played.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Demaret Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. The child and an adult male were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.
The sheriff's office said initial reports indicated a disturbance between two groups that erupted in gunfire.
"It is believed the child, who was simply present, was struck by gunfire and the male who was shot was possibly a participant in the disturbance," the sheriff's office said Sunday night. "We have no reason to believe there are any outstanding suspects and do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to the community."
At the scene Monday afternoon, law enforcement was investigating the neighborhood and speaking to neighbors who live nearby.
Many neighbors are in shock about Sunday's events.
Makala Turner has been a resident of Demaret Drive for over a year and says this is the first serious accident she has witnessed in the area.
"It's heart wrenching. I just came from that place myself," she said. "I know how it feels to be on that side of losing a loved one. So it was very very sad in my heart."
Turner said she hopes this incident will encourage the community to be more aware of their surroundings with children.
The sheriff's office said it is not releasing any more information at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 573-442-6131 or 311. Those who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).