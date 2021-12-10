SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Sedalia Police, Sedalia Fire and the Pettis County Ambulance District all responded to a home on South Kentucky Avenue and found Tylar Simon, 32, with a gunshot wound.
Simon later died from his injury.
No suspects have been identified and no arrests made at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Sedalia Police Department Commander David Woolery at (660)-827-7823 Ext. 1204.