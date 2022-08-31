JEFFERSON CITY - An investigation occurred at Jefferson City High School and Lewis and Clark Middle School Tuesday following a report that a student might have a weapon.
The district received a report that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus with riders from JCHS and LCMS, according to an email sent to parents.
After administration identified the student and conducted a search, the schools found no weapon, but other "prohibited items" were found, the email said.
Disciplinary actions were taken against the student, the district said.
The school's principals said safety is "of the utmost importance."
"And we appreciate those who took the time to report their concerns. Our partnership with the Jefferson City Police Department is especially valuable for handling these types of incidents swiftly and efficiently," JCHS Principal Dr. Deanne Fisher and LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning said.