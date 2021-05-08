AUDRAIN COUNTY - Kansas City based Noble Health finalized a deal on March 16, which granted the company ownership of a 100-year-old hospital in Mexico, Missouri.
SSM St. Mary’s Hospital - Audrain was subsequently renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital. With the hospital being the largest employer in the community, as well as the only major hospital for miles, this change in management represents a major shift for the residents of the county.
Amy O’Brien, newly named CEO of the hospital, is leading the transition.
“I just tell everybody it’s sort of like a hayrack ride we’ve been on, it’s been bumpy but we’re having fun along the way,” she said.
For just over 12 years, Dana Keller has been the Executive Director for the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, taking on the position prior to the acquisition of the hospital by SSM Health in 2013. Her experience with the facility comes not only as a patient, but also as a representative for the rest of the town.
“It just seemed that SSM was a little bit less willing to engage in the community, from a corporate level, and less interested in the things that we thought we could do to help them,” Keller said. “A lot of services were cut, a lot of things were done that were kind of contrary to what we wanted in the hospital.”
Ashley Arens, director of surgical services, has been with the hospital for 5 years and started on labor and delivery. Arens was one of the last women to give birth at Audrain Community Hospital when her daughter was born in February 2019. The hospital’s OB-GYN was closed shortly after, and the labor and delivery unit went with it. It is a goal of the hospital administration to have these units return in the future.
“I’d love to see that come back, especially for the community. To make a pregnant woman drive 45 minutes or more to Columbia, Boone, Hannibal, wherever they may be, it’s just so scary to me that they may not make it,” she said. “I know that that is one of the main concerns that the community wants to see come back.”
These challenges are not isolated to Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital. According to the American Hospital Association, the average travel time to reach an acute care facility for Americans living in rural areas is 34 minutes by car.
The hospital hopes to benefit the community in a number of ways but time-saving is one that will be of the most apparent.
“It takes a lot of time to drive to Columbia, so time back to the community,” Kristi Mongler, who works in the hospital’s Risk and Regulatory Management department, said. “I mean, it’ll take 4 hours out of your day just to have a doctor’s appointment.”
Rural areas experience a rate of just 68 primary care physicians per 100,000 people, while urban areas experience a rate of 84 primary care physicians per 100,000 people. This disparity can lead to staffing issues at many rural hospitals that other hospitals do not face.
Physicians coming out of training tend to look for a lighter workload that doesn’t generally come with working at a rural hospital.
“Trying to wrap your head around being on call every other night or five nights a week, that sounds really difficult,” O’Brien said. “I see that as a huge benefit, but it’s also one of the challenges, recruiting new physicians to the community.”
Low patient volume and a reliance on Medicare and Medicaid threaten the financial viability of rural hospitals. Additionally, rural hospitals often provide services to an older patient population. For example, as of 2019, less than 14% of the nation’s population is over age 65. In Audrain County, more than 18% of residents are over 65, according to the United States Census Bureau. This number matches the higher percentage of rural residents across the United States.
“You know, rural health care as a whole has really struggled over the last several years,” Keller said. “At one point, I was in a chamber meeting with the state and heard that there was not a single rural hospital in Missouri operating profitably."
There is an air of optimism surrounding Noble Health’s purchase of the hospital. Dana Keller says there has been an open line of communication between the hospital and the community.
“I think as a community, we have faith that they're going to tell us the truth, and that they're going to work their tails off, and then they're going to give us every opportunity to be helpful,” she said.
The purchase of the Audrain Community Hospital comes as the Noble Health corporation expands its network of facilities, which began when it took over management of Callaway Community Hospital, located in Fulton.
Jamie Hill has been the director of quality and performance improvement at the Audrain Community Hospital for 7 years. She is looking forward to a future filled with collaboration.
“We’ve had so much positivity from our little sister hospital, they are so excited to be on our team and I’ve heard nothing but positive from both sides,” she said. “They welcomed us with open arms, we’re so excited to have [their] support and for us to be working together.”
The two hospitals plan to share resources and staff. Beth Epperson, the director of marketing and communications for Noble Health, shared that the company is planning to buy more rural hospitals and clinics in Missouri over the next few years.