MEXICO- The Audrain Community Hospital and the Callaway Community Hospital are suspending all services starting Friday, March 25 after 5 p.m., due to restructuring and financial reasons, Noble Health announced Thursday night.
Noble Health said it will focus on restructuring operations to make the hospitals more efficient and sustainable. Some physicians offices will stay open during the restructuring period.
“We have a responsibility to the community to pull back and reassess our operations and structure so we can create a more sustainable healthcare system,” Amy O’Brien, CEO of the Audrain Community Hospital, and Jeff Stone, interim CEO of Callaway Community Hospital, said in a news release.
Its goal is to reopen once the hospitals can return to administering high-quality care, the CEOs said.
“It’s important that the community know just how committed we are to address these challenges,” O’Brien and Stone said.
Earlier this week, Noble Health said it was diverting EMS services to other area hospitals and paused inpatient admissions to address IT problems.
EMS services will continue to be directed to other area hospitals.
Patients who need their medical records are asked to fax requests to the following numbers:
- Audrain: 877-540-1254
- Callaway: 888-539-7699