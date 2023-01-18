COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service.
The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city.
Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city manager under Lang, created the award to honor him.
Nominees must have served a volunteer role for any city of Columbia department, program or service; including city boards, commissions or task forces.
Applications are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 24. An online nomination form can be found on the city's website, and a paper copy can be downloaded and returned to the address listed on the form.
The recipient will be chosen on their impact, initiative and length of service, and will be honored with a plaque and a $1,000 check, the city said.