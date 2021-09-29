JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges is working in collaboration with the Local Foods, Local Places program to help those suffering from insecurity in one of mid-Missouri's food deserts.
A food desert is a location with at least 20% of residents below the federal poverty level and where a substantial percentage of residents have little access to grocery stores or supermarkets, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Jefferson City's food desert is a triangular shape in line with U.S. 54 on the west border, U.S. 50 East and East Dunklin Street making up the east border, and Ellis Boulevard, Chestnut Street, Leslie Boulevard and Moreau Drive creating a southern border.
Local Foods, Local Places is an initiative from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and USDA supporting local food economies through community-driven efforts.
The community uses the resources provided by Building Community Bridges (BCB) to already get help. This week, BCB and representatives from EPA and USDA are hosting workshop with community members to come up with an action plan to help those who are food insecure in the area.
BCB hosts a food pantry every Monday and Thursday to help serve its community. Joshua Dunne, the outreach coordinator for BCB, says the pantry serves about 500 families per month.
Bryce Walther, a volunteer for the pantry, says anyone can come to the pantry, no matter what your circumstances are.
"We do see a lot of people that are less fortunate. Sometimes they're embarrassed to reach out. We're not here to judge," Walther said. "We are not here to put people down. We are here to uplift them."
Diane Struemph, the food pantry coordinator, says having a resource like this in a community living in a food desert is crucial.
"There are so many who don't have food that live around here. It's important having a place they know they can come twice a week to get food if they need it," Struemph said.
People like Michelle Antwi come to BCB for all sorts of resources, whether it be to have food for the table or to keep her son active.
"My son can eat all day, everyday. Even if you cook he's still going to that after he's been snacking all day," Antwi said. "I really rely on it. Because there's days that we don't have food. I can always come here and he'll always have open arms to give you food."
One of the issues Jefferson City deals with is the typography. While the places selling food might be there, the access is difficult.
Sarah Eber, the human nutrition and health program coordinator for Lincoln University, understands this can be tough on those struggling to find food.
"We have a Save A Lot right up the hill. The problem is from this area, they are straight uphill," Eber said. "If you don't have a car, or even if you ride a bike, that's a little rough on you. For anyone who's got any kind of disability...that's not doable."
Eber says BCB and the EPA are hoping to have an action plan finalized by the end of Thursday's workshop.