JEFFERSON CITY — Coyote Hill will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Jefferson City foster home on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m.

The property can house up to six children at a time.

The nonprofit seeks to give children in foster care a safe place to be a child. The organization provides resources to license foster parents, giving children secure homes to live in and providing advocates to walk through life with families.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1404 Karen Drive in Jefferson City. The event is free to attend, child-friendly and light refreshments will be served. 

The organizations asks that event-goers park at East Elementary and walk down to the home if they are driving as street parking is limited.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter. I'm a current junior at the University of Missouri, studying Convergence Journalism - Emerging Media. Reach me at awf3cq@umsystem.edu, or on Twitter @afull_ton.

Recommended for you