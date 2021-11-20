COLUMBIA - The Columbia community is working to make sure everyone is fed this Thanksgiving.
The nonprofit Powerhouse Community Development Corporation helped organize the 24th anniversary of what the late community advocate and Columbia City Council member Almeta Crayton called Everybody Eats.
Everybody Eats has evolved greatly over the years as it has been passed down from one organizer to another since Crayton died in 2013. Kentrell Minton soon took over the tradition until he died in November of last year.
Powerhouse continued this special event to ensure Columbia community members are fed during the week of Thanksgiving.
Crayton's Everybody Eats started with food distribution on her front porch and has evolved into a Thanksgiving food drive, food box distribution, and a Thanksgiving Day hot meal.
The nonprofit spent the whole month preparing the food drive for food distribution boxes to be dispersed Saturday morning.
Powerhouse Columbia Executive Administrator, Erika Buford, said, "When they (Crayton and Minton) weren't able to do it this year, we decided to fill that void."
Buford said that they had 30 to 40 volunteers helping Saturday with distributing food boxes to almost 900 community members in need.
"I'm just thankful we have taken the opportunity to still be here for the community," Buford said.
The CEO of PCDC, Charles Stephenson, said he is beyond grateful to have taken over such a special tradition in both honoring Crayton and Minton but also feeding the town.
Rita Renee is the Director of Rock the Community, which is one of the nonprofit organizations helping PCDC put on the food drive.
Renee said towards the beginning of the event, "We have already impacted people in a very positive way, we have had over 150 people and the line is still going so we are touching so many lives today by giving back to so many people."
Not only did PCDC impact people in need Saturday but the corporation also sparked interest for people to volunteer.
Joyce Parker, a nonprofit volunteer, said that PCDC has helped her in the past.
"I'm here today to help an agency that has gone above and beyond to help me," Parker said.
Parker said that she is proud to give up her time and energy to PCDC because they were able to keep her dear friends, Crayton and Minton's, legacy going.
"This operation lets people know that hope is still alive, everybody is going to eat, we're going to make sure," Parker said.
There were various nonprofit organizations alongside PCDC and Rock the Community that provided diapers, toiletry items and papers for people to fill out to receive Medicaid information.
Almeta Crayton's food distribution continued successfully this year and her motto of "everybody eats" was upheld for yet another year.
The food box distribution wrapped up at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Buford and Stephenson said that the Thanksgiving hot meal will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbia Senior Activity Center.
Volunteers are still welcomed and needed to put on the Thanksgiving hot meal. To sign up, click here.