MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico.
ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
According to the most recent biennial report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri’s rural poverty rate is 27.8% higher than its urban poverty rate.
The ACSRC began accepting applications in August for its transitional housing units that will officially open on Nov. 1, according to Jay Eicher, chairman of the ACSRC Board.
"To stay here, you have to have some type of income," Eicher said.
Eicher said a doctor donated the building the units will be in around five months ago. He said they haven't had too many people volunteer but they've gotten a lot done in a short amount of time.
"We've had about 10 to 15 volunteers is all we had," Eicher said. "But they've been very good and helping a bunch."
Eicher also said they'll be able to house a fair number of people.
"This building will have 16 rooms, and we can have 24 people stay here," Eicher said.
He said men and women can stay in the housing units. There will also be a couple rooms set up for families to stay in. He said there is homelessness in every community but not all places offer resources for people to shelter in.
"People can come here and stay, even if it's for a few weeks or for a year," he said.
While staying in the units, ACSRC will work with landlords to get residents their own place and help them develop financial and life skills.
He said housing units like these are especially important in rural towns.
"Last year in the shelter, the oldest person that came in was 74 years old and the youngest was 6 years old," Eicher said. "I know there's a need in this community - not just for temporary housing but for year-round."
Eicher liked to refer to the ACSRC resources as a hand up, not a hand out.
One of the people helping build the units, Scott Prusak, is homeless himself. Prusak will live in one of the transitional housing units when they're ready on Nov. 1.
Prusak, 50, shared some of his story with KOMU 8 on how he became homeless at a young age and how he is still battling poverty to this day.
"I was adopted when I was a baby and when I learned that, something clicked," Prusak said.
Prusak said he always noticed he has many differences from his adopted parents. As he grew older, he said he started getting into trouble and was sent to a military school in Mexico, where he still lives. He said he still cares for his adopted parents very much and they still communicate to this day.
"When I got in trouble here [Mexico], I felt like there was no way out," Prusak said. "It was over pot. Back then it was bad because people didn't really think about it like they do now."
Prusak said it escalated from there. He said he started taking and distributing other drug substances. During this time, he had a spouse and children.
Overtime, the drugs started to wear on his body, Prusak said.
"I had a stroke, I lived in a nursing home for two years and they told me I'd never walk again," Prusak said.
He said he suffered from this stroke in his 20s.
"I've always been willing to do whatever I had to do to survive, including selling drugs to take care of my family," he said.
Prusak said since he is a convicted felon, it has always been hard for him to get good jobs in Mexico and keep them.
"I've made a lot of mistakes in my life but that's how you learn," he said. "You don't learn when things are just great."
He said his turning point was having grandchildren and meeting a couple in Mexico who got him on his feet. He said that couple is the reason he starting doing work on the transitional housing units with ACSRC.
"I need this place and I know a lot of people that need this place," he said.
Prusak said having a year-round place to stay for the homeless in a rural town like Mexico is necessary.
"I think this place will show me the resources," he said. "A lot of people don't know where to get help. Around here, there's not a lot of help."
Both Prusak and Eicher said that without the help of various volunteers donating their time and appliances, the year-round housing units would not be a reality in Mexico.
If you would like to follow along or donate to ACSRC's missions, check out its Facebook page and website.