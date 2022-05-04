KINGDOM CITY − After discovering a scoring error that originally had them in second, the North Callaway FFA Chapter’s floriculture team took first place at the Missouri FFA Convention for the first time in nine years.
Team members include sophomores Tyler Huddleston, Lauren Riecke, Isiah Craighead and Sam Pezold.
“At first, they had us in second. We lost by two points,” Pezold said, but “[the convention] had misidentified one of the plants. We actually won.”
The team won the floriculture career development event at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention, which took place April 21-22 in Columbia.
During the convention, students were tested while identifying plants and facing decisions of the day-to-day problems in the floral industry.
"There are four different sections," Craighead said. "You have to ID different plants and different disorders. You have to take a 75-question test, and price some arrangements and chemical problems."
Students are ranked individually and as a team. Huddleston placed sixth, Riecke placed ninth, Craighead placed 16th and Pezold placed 35th out of 230 participants.
“Last year, we didn't have many contest teams because of COVID, so it all looks totally different,” Riecke said. “This year, when we were proposed the idea to be on a contest team, [she and her friends] were like ‘That sounds cool.’”
Huddleston, Riecke, Craighead and Pezold are all part of the same friend group.
“I kind of just wanted to do it, and they're my friends,” Craighead said. “I was like, you guys should do it with me.”
Starting around the end of January, the floriculture team of four began going to practice competitions in preparation for the Missouri FFA Convention.
“We didn't do the greatest,” Craighead said. “But we wanted to get a lot better. So, we kept working hard.”
In addition to being part of the North Callaway FFA Chapter, each floriculture team member is also a high school athlete.
“It's tough because contest season is during golf,” Huddleston said. “It's definitely doing one thing, and doing the next, and no breaks.”
Pezold is also a member of the baseball team. He said during the Thursday and Friday of the Missouri FFA Convention he also had a baseball game.
“On Thursday, we had our test. I got to go to the test, but we had a game that day.” Pezold said, “so as soon as I got done with the test, I left.”
FFA advisor Katie Robnett said typically, teams find out their scores on Thursday night after the test. However, the floriculture score didn’t come out until Friday morning.
“Friday, we also had a game,” Pezold said. “So I couldn't go on stage,” to receive what he thought was the team’s second-place plaque.
“It was an emotional roller coaster, to say the least," Riecke said. “Tyler and I were looking at the scores and we were like, ‘Oh, we didn't get that question wrong.’ So we had Mr. Robinette report it."
Once the convention realized the correct scores, the North Callaway FFA Chapter’s floriculture team had taken first place.
“To think, oh my gosh, we could win this thing, we were freaking out, super excited,” Riecke said.
Pezold, who was preparing for his baseball game at the time, said when his teammates called him and told him there may have been a mistake, he spent the rest of his day waiting for them to call again to tell him what was happening with the scores.
“Finally, I was like, we got second. They're not going to call again,” Pezold said. “But then they called. I just ran out of the classroom like ‘What happened, what happened?” Then they're like, we won!”
Robnett said it took a full week since the students had competed to ensure the student's first-place win would stand.
This is the floriculture team's first time qualifying for nationals in almost a decade.
“We ended a 9-year-long drought, I'm ecstatic,” Huddleston said. ”I can't wait for the national convention.”
To qualify for nationals. teams must win at the state level
The 95th National FFA Convention & Expo is Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.
“We'll probably take a little break for a few months,” Pezold said. “Maybe not a few months. But for at least a month. Then we'll start studying again.”