KINGDOM CITY - Entrapment, immobilization, and even death can occur when people climb into grain bins. One solution for saving lives has now come to Mid-Missouri, rescue tubes.
North Callaway Fire Protection district was one of 48 fire departments to receive an opportunity for hands on training with their newly provided rescue apparatus.
"It's called a grain bin extrication tube," Chief Lana Karhoff said. "It's a multi fragmented metal tube that you can put around a victim that is trapped in corn, which will help us then to remove the corn from inside the tube so that they can be removed from the grain."
The opportunity was made possible from a local sponsor, Bruce Graham Insurance.
Bruce Graham donated $5,000 in order for the fire district to be able to get the equipment and training it needed to protect the farmers in their community.
"I hope that the fire department never has to use it," Graham said. "But it's an invaluable item in that if it saved someone's life. How do you value that?"
Graham says it's invaluable to a community of farmers consistently working with these dangerous grain bins.
Karhoff describes farming as what their district is.
"Everyone in our district is either a farmer or knows a farmer or is the family member of a farmer," Karhoff said. "Our district is farmers and you know a lot of them do grain crops and so there is a grain bin around every corner in our district. So this is certainly has a high potential to happen right here at home."
The training consisted of giving the firefighters an opportunity to learn how to rescue victims trapped in these grain bins in a safe and understanding way.
The North Callaway Fire Protection District broke into groups and took turns training in the process of extrication. One person per group volunteered to be stuck in the grain.
"We'll know what it feels like," Karhoff said. "If anyone is unaware, there's a great compression that comes with being trapped under grain. So we'll know kind of what our victim is going through."
The new grain bin extrication tube is allowing the North Callaway Fire Protection District to understand the dangers and continue to serve and protect the farmers that make up their community.