CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man faces federal charges in the Southern District of Iowa after prosecutors said he tried to get explicit photos from underage girls.
Chad Alan Craghead, a former math teacher and track coach, faces two counts of production of child pornography, one count of cyberstalking and two counts of interstate communication with intent to extort. He was arrested on June 16 in Missouri.
According to court filings, the crimes targeted two victims, both minors from Muscatine, Iowa, over several months. Prosecutors claim Craghead "created a false identity of a teenage boy" to get the victims to send sexually explicit photos of themselves to him. He then allegedly made a second false identity "to extort the minor females into continuing to produce pornographic images by threatening to disburse the images to their friends and family."
Documents further state investigators found Craghead had been talking with "several" underage girls from "across the country" on Snapchat. Some were as young as 13 years old, a news release said.
Craghead, 44, faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted and a maximum of 30 years. He has been assigned a federal public defender. The FBI is investing the case.
Craghead is listed as a mathematics teacher at the North Callaway R-1 School District. Callaway County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon and said in part that the sheriff's office immediately notified the school district so it could take appropriate measures. Immediately thereafter, Craghead did not return to the district.
The district told KOMU 8 that they have had no contact with Craghead since he since he separated from the district on November 14, 2020. Craghead had been a teacher at the district since August 12, 2013.
Nicole Buschmann, Assistant Superintendent of the North Callaway R-1 School District said while she did not have his resignation with her, she believes his resignation was due to personal reasons.
Buschmann said all the allegations against him are a law enforcement matter.