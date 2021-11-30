North Callaway High School student-athletes worked with the school's athletic booster club to raise over $1,950 for the local Bright Futures organization.
More than 50 student-athletes set out on Saturday, November 6, to rake leaves in the community of Auxvasse for donations.
“We probably did it till noon or till one that day, all the groups came back at different times with varying amounts. It's just good to go out into the community,” said Senior Zeke Gillman.
The money is going to be donated to Bright Futures to help provide gloves, coats and hats for children in need in the North Callaway R-1 School District.
“Donating this money means like, it's helping a cause especially in the rural area we're in. I feel like there's a lot of people around here that need that,” Senior Kayanne Kellerman said.
In a press release, North Callaway’s Athletic Booster President said, “Our community has always been supportive of North Callaway athletics. We wanted to provide an activity where the athletes could give back.”
“We wanted to help and saw an opportunity to involve our athletes and the community. They stepped up and we thank them for helping make an impact in the community.”
"That's what we want to teach through athletics and extracurricular activities is how to be a good person, how to be a good community member, how to be successful in society," North Callaway’s Athletic Director Kevin O'Neal said, "Giving back to your community and being able to do public service things is huge."
Bright Futures is a non-profit organization that originated in Fulton and expanded to North Callaway in April of 2021. All donations go towards helping to provide clean clothes, hygiene products, athletic equipment, diapers, and other needs for all ages.