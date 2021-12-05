COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to 5201 Lookout Peak for a report of a residential structure fire late Friday night.
The first unit arrived and reported smoke and flames in the rear of the structure.
Crews performed an aggressive fire attack and got the fire under control and made sure all occupants were accounted for.
Fire investigators determined that the fire originated on the back patio and that the cause was accidental.
Damage from the fire is estimated to be around $80,000.
All occupants exited safely and there were no reported injuries.