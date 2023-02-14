COLUMBIA - A rollover crash in central Columbia blocked a major roadway Tuesday afternoon.
North Providence Road was blocked at East Worley Street, according to a Boone County Joint Communications alert sent just before noon.
A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw a blue vehicle on its side. Multiple Columbia police and firefighters remained on scene for clean up efforts.
RIGHT NOW: Steer clear of intersection at N Providence and E Worley St. in Columbia. A collision flipped over a car and left it blocking the street. Multiple police and firefighters on the scene @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RgQ0FH1weq— Julie Koharik (@JulieKoharikTV) February 14, 2023
It was not immediately clear how the collision happened, how many cars were involved and if there were any injuries. Ambulances were also at the scene.
