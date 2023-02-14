COLUMBIA - A rollover crash in central Columbia blocked a major roadway Tuesday afternoon.

North Providence Road was blocked at East Worley Street, according to a Boone County Joint Communications alert sent just before noon. 

A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw a blue vehicle on its side. Multiple Columbia police and firefighters remained on scene for clean up efforts.

It was not immediately clear how the collision happened, how many cars were involved and if there were any injuries. Ambulances were also at the scene. 

Check back for updates to this developing story.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags