The North Stadium Boulevard sidewalk project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 7, which will add 2,244 feet of new sidewalk throughout the project's area.
The project will fill sidewalk gaps along the west side of North Stadium Boulevard (Route E) in northwest Columbia, the northwest corner of the Rose Drive and Stadium Boulevard intersection and at the southwest corner of the Aaron Drive and Stadium Boulevard intersection.
A pedestrian crosswalk across North Stadium Boulevard will be added, as well as a sidewalk that connects to the Cosmo Fitness trail.
A pedestrian crosswalk and sidewalk along the south side of Business Loop 70 West will be constructed that connects to the crosswalk at the Stadium Boulevard overpass of Interstate 70.
Construction is set to be completed in November.