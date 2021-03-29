COLUMBIA — Drivers going northbound on U.S. Highway 63 may need to revise their commute Monday evening.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the exit ramp from Highway 63 to the Interstate 70 connector will be closed for several hours overnight. Work is set to begin at 9 p.m. on Monday and be complete by 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews will be working on repairs on the ramp.

Message boards will alert motorists of the closures, and drivers will have to take an alternative route during the construction period. 

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed, according to the news release.

