COLUMBIA − A house fire in northeast Columbia Tuesday night was caused by fireworks, according to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department.
Fire crews arrived to the 4800 block of Melissa Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and found a one-story home with smoke and fire coming from the rear.
CFD said crews began an aggressive interior fire attack to control the flames and prevent it from spreading. A water supply was then established and additional preconnected hose lines were deployed.
A search and rescue operation found no occupants inside the home, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control after 15 minutes, according to CFD.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire began outside the home due to fireworks. Damage is estimated at $100,000, the press release said.