BOONE COUNTY − A fire in northern Boone County took down an entire trailer home Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started around 1 p.m. at the home near North Perche Road and Rock Hollow Road. The home was a double-wide trailer with full basement.
The Boone County Fire Protection District said the fire started after a small trash fire was set in the backyard. Winds then carried the fire almost 30 feet into a corner of the home.
The assistant fire chief said the fire was already too dangerous when they arrived.
"We realized the floor had already been burned through and that this was not safe for us to make entry into, so we backed down from an offensive to a defensive status," BCFPD assistant chief Chuck Leake told KOMU 8.
No one was injured in the fire, but almost nothing is left of the structure. No one currently lives in the home, Leake said.
Leake said 13 firefighters helped and four different fire stations responded. He said they "brought a lot of water," but the fire was already too far involved.
The assistant chief warned warm weather can make fires like this more common. He encouraged people to keep fire away from dry grass.