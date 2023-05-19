COLUMBIA − Summer means construction season in Columbia, and the city has several sidewalk improvement projects planned in the northern part of town.
Columbia Public Works plans to fill in several 100-foot-long gaps in the sidewalk on the west side of Oakland Gravel Road between Vandiver Drive and Grizzly Court.
City engineers also have a new, pedestrian-friendly crosswalk planned at the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Oakland Gravel Road. The sidewalk is on the same side of the road as Oakland Middle School which is less than a quarter mile down the road from Grizzly Court.
The city also plans to construct a crosswalk across Stadium Drive, north of Interstate 70, from Aaron Drive to Cosmo Park this summer. That location is just down the street from the Columbia Independent School.
Additionally, Public Works plans to finish a sidewalk corner further up the road at Stadium Boulevard and Rose Drive.
Daniel Jensen works at Mark Hall Fine Cabinetry, which is directly across Stadium from the sidewalk on Rose Drive. He also lives nearby. He said that the city's commitment to sidewalk improvement is good, but believes the current summer plan is not enough.
"There are segments in between the sidewalks where the sidewalk just ends and there's nothing for a distance, then it just begins again out of nowhere. And some areas just don't have a sidewalk," he said.
He also pointed out that there aren't sidewalks over some of the streams in the area, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road.
Jensen said the sidewalks are popular and that he uses them to get to work.
"People use the sidewalks all the time," he said. "I meet about 15 different people on my way to work. There's children that come and go all the time."
Mark Hall, who owns the business, expressed concern that the city forced him to build a sidewalk in front of his business, which is the only building on that side of the road except a quarry. The other side of the road contains a residential neighborhood and has no sidewalk along Stadium Boulevard.
Other projects include improvements to the Ridgemont Bridge that would allow it to sustain more weight, stabilization to a rock slope on Maguire Boulevard, a resurfacing project on East Walnut Street, and adding accessible pedestrian cross signals on Worley Street at the intersections of Bernadette Drive and West Boulevard.