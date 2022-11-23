COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department will hold an informal open house meeting concerning the traffic calming of Northland Drive.
The meeting will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A in City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
The street is known to have high speed traffic, according to the city. Residents can review design proposals, speak with Public Works staff and fill out a public comment card during this meeting.
Columbia residents may also email comments to PubW@CoMo.gov with the subject line "Northland Drive traffic calming" or mail them to Columbia Public Works, 701 E. Broadway, Columbia, 65201.
For more information about this traffic calming project, you may click here or contact Public Works staff by calling 573-874-2489.