Northwest Missouri man suffers serious injury in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Police received a report of a white Ford Ranger pickup on the ramp from Missouri Boulevard to eastbound US 54 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said the truck crashed when it failed to stay in its lane. According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the truck struck a raised concrete curb and then a street sign.
The truck then drove onto the concrete divider wall as it entered the ramp from eastbound US 54 to Missouri Boulevard going the wrong way.
The truck then struck the end of a concrete bridge and stopped after the car flipped on its driver side.
The driver, 36-year-old Timothy W. Reinier of Tarkio, Missouri, had to be rescued out of the vehicle. Reinier was then transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.
The ramps to and from US 54 were closed to traffic for nearly 2 hours to complete the investigation. The crash is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit.