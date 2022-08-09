COLUMBIA — Missouri voters will choose whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana this November.
Citizen initiative petition 2022-059 earned enough signatures in six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts from the map previously used from 2013 to 2021. Of the 396,778 total signatures submitted, 214,535 signatures were verified and counted by the Secretary of State's office.
The petition's success now leaves voters to decide its fate, as the petition is now a ballot measure in the November 2022 election. If approved, Amendment 3 would allow Missourians over the age of 21 to purchase, consume and grow recreational marijuana.
Additionally, the amendment would expunge non-violent marijuana convictions involving three pounds or less from criminal records.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the process takes time to ensure signatures line up with voting records.
"They have a system, a piece of software, that allows them to show us the signature that we have for the voter registration record and the image of the signature on the petition page," Lennon said, "and we check to see if they match, and then we mark whether they have been accepted or rejected."
Lance Lenau, a Columbia resident on the advisory board for Legal Missouri 2022, said the organization targeted signature collection in specific areas to ensure the petition's approval. The petition needed enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight former Congressional districts to receive certification.
"You have to leave two out of the equation," Lenau said, "and so Congressional districts 4 and 8 were left out by choice...district 8 is down by Cape Girardeau, that's a real hard area to collect signatures, and it's real desolate, population spread out. The same holds true kind of for Congressional district four, it's the same thing."
Lenau said he primarily contributed social media outreach work to the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign because of the lack of a need for signatures from Columbia. But, he's no stranger to canvassing for support.
"I helped with the medical marijuana campaign," Lenau said, "because I'm an HIV positive patient who was wanting access to medical cannabis. Lo and behold, I joined New Approach Missouri and got my feet wet. And at the end of the day, at the end of the couple years, I turned up being one of the top 10 signature gatherers for that campaign. And that has led me to help out this campaign."
Lenau said he's also in support of the ballot measure preventing medical marijuana patients from being discriminated against for holding a medical marijuana card.
"This initiative is going to allow protections for people that are going to family court custody visitation disputes, it's going to allow the medical marijuana patient that's involved in that dispute not to be discriminated against, solely because they have a card," Lenau said. "And likewise, for people that need employment protections for medical marijuana, this card will do that for marijuana use off the job."
Nick Rinella, the chief executive officer of Hippos Cannabis, said he's talked to many people who have faced the issue of medical card discrimination.
"There's a lot of people who have who have to fight, you know, and it's a little bit of a struggle for them," Rinella said. "'Do I choose my medicine? Or do I choose my job?' And that's, that's something that nobody should have to choose. So with this bill, people will be able to get both."
The initiative proposes a 6% state sales tax, which would be split evenly between the Missouri veterans commission and allied state agencies, various drug addiction treatment programs, and the Missouri public defender system.
"Who's not going to get behind supporting the veterans," Rinella said, "and providing additional services to them? They went out and they fought for us, you know, it's something that's kind of the least what we can do.... A lot of times people that have any kind of drug abuse problems, a lot of times it starts off with mental health issues. And so putting money back into programs are going to help people with that, I mean, again, like, how can you not get behind that?"
However, the tax allocations differ from other states who have passed recreational marijuana legislation. Illinois primarily allocates its cannabis revenue to general state revenue funds in addition to drug addiction treatment programs, whereas a large swath of Colorado's recreational marijuana revenue goes to public school districts across the state.
"State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million," according to the Secretary of State's website. "Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million."