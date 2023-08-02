COLUMBIA − The design of a railroad crossing contributed to a fatal collision between a dump truck and an Amtrak train in Mendon last year, according a final report on the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

On June 27, 2022, a dump truck crossed the tracks without stopping at a stop sign and crossbucks at the grade crossing located on County Road 113, or Porsche Prairie Avenue, in Mendon.

The truck was struck by an Amtrak Southwest Chief, derailing both locomotives and all eight railcars. The dump truck driver and three of the train's passengers were killed, and more than 140 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

The NTSB's final report, which was publicly released Wednesday, says the steepness of the road grade was 13 times the maximum slope recommended by the America Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

As a result, officials believe this would make it difficult for a truck to accelerate through the crossing if it came to a complete stop as required by state law.

Additionally, the angle of the intersection was 30 degrees sharper than the lower limit of the range recommended by the AASHTO, according to the report.

​“The safest rail grade crossing is no rail grade crossing. But at the very least, every road-rail intersection should have an adequate design to ensure proper visibility so drivers can see oncoming trains,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, who responded to the crash in Mendon last summer, said.

The report noted that the train slowed to 87 miles per hour, below the 90 miles per hour maximum speed allowed at the location. The train's horn was compliant with federal regulations and sounded at the right distance from the crossing.

Investigators also noted the dump truck was traveling at 5 to 6 miles per hour as it reached the crossing. The driver was not using a cell phone and was not impaired, the report said. There were no weather-related risk factors that would have reduced visibility or audibility.

The passive crossing, which has been a concern for locals for years, has been closed since the crash and has not undergone improvements, but the collision helped put a spotlight on railroad safety in Missouri.

The NTSB said the city of Chillicothe, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Chariton County developed a plan to close several passive crossings and resign local road to direct traffic through active crossings. The Missouri General Assembly also allotted $50 million of the general revenue budget to address issues at passive crossings.

The final report from the NTSB comes just a day before Homendy, Gov. Mike Parson, the director of MoDOT and the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration plan to unveil the state's Railroad Safety Crossing Plan.

The plan focuses on improvements at 47 passive public rail crossings on the state's three rail lines that carry passengers, according to a news release from MoDOT.

Officials will also share details of an independent review of the three Missouri rail corridors that carry passengers and host a moment of silence to honor the victims of last summer's crash.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking area adjacent to the Lohman Building and near the Amtrak station in Jefferson City.

Check back to this developing story for updates.