NTSB finds lack of crossing safety measures held significant role in fatal Amtrak crash

CHARITON COUNTY - The National Transportation Safety Board sent a 16-member team to Missouri Tuesday to investigate Amtrak's derailment that killed four people.

According to Chair Jennifer Homendy, the team launched from Washington D.C., to the site of the accident in Chariton County around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The 16-person team is comprised of specialists from mechanical, highway, signal system, and a drone operator, among others, according to Homendy.

In a media briefing held Tuesday afternoon, Homendy announced their findings from Tuesday's investigation, what they hope to accomplish with these findings and when more information will be available.

The train, traveling east on Amtrak's long distance line from Los Angeles to Chicago, consisted of two locomotives, six coach cars, a café car and a baggage car. All derailed in the accident, according to NTSB.

The truck, owned and operated by MS Contracting LLC in Brookfield, was transporting aggregate to an army corps of engineers project just north of the crossing. According to NTSB's investigation, the truck traversed the crossing and came into the path of the train.

NTSB is currently downloading the train's event recorder, which will give investigators information like how fast the train was moving and when the engineer engaged the trains brakes and horn.

The train's two forward facing cameras and an electronic control module from the truck are also in the process of being acquired by NTSB.

Homendy used the latter half of the briefing to take questions and talk about the significance of an active crossing versus a passive crossing.

The crossing at which the accident occurred is a passive crossing, which means it included a stop sign and crossbucks but no warning lights, bells or arms.

According to the NTSB, about 50% of all railroad crossings in the U.S. are passive crossings. Homendy said 53% of crossing accidents in Missouri occur at passive crossings, and that NTSB has been recommending the reduction of passive crossings since 1998.

"It's been 24 years and that recommendation is still as important today as it was in 1998," Homendy said. "Lives could be saved."

According to Homendy, in a conversation with the MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, he stated the estimated cost to turn this passive crossing into an active crossing would exceed $400,000. Homendy said this cost would be the responsibility of the state, the county and BNSF as the owner of the railway.

Trains won't be able to run on the track for a "matter of days," according to Homendy.

She said NTSB will request the manifest to confirm the total number of passengers and crew members on board. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported it was carrying 207, but Amtrak said in a statement there were 275 passengers and 12 crew.

An organizational meeting will be held Wednesday to determine the next steps of the investigation, and an additional press briefing will be held tomorrow afternoon. Details concerning the briefing's location and time will be announced Tuesday morning via NTSB's Twitter account.