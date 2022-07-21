MENDON — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the initial findings from the investigation of a deadly Amtrak train collision.
On June 27 at 12:42 p.m., the Amtrak Southwest Chief train consisting of two locomotives and eight railcars collided with a dump truck at a highway railroad grade crossing located on County Road 113, or Porsche Prairie Avenue. Four people died — three Amtrak passengers and the driver of the dump truck — and more than 150 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
The train was traveling at 89 miles per hour when the emergency brake system initiated, and the NTSB previously said the train's speed at impact was 87 miles per hour. The report estimates damage of about $4 million.
Five civil lawsuits related to the accident have been filed in Chariton County. According to CaseNet information, four lawsuits name MS Contracting, the company who employed the driver of the dump truck, as a defendant in civil suits alleging negligence. Two of those are wrongful death lawsuits.
One lawyer representing the family of the late Binh Phan spoke with KOMU 8, sharing why the family's lawsuit names MS Contracting as its sole defendant.
"We make a number of allegations in the lawsuit that kind of speak for themselves, but generally state that he failed to operate the dump truck in a reasonable and safe manner," Sam Wendt, founding attorney of Wendt Law Firm P.C., said, "that he did not keep a careful look out looking for oncoming trains, a number of other allegations, failed to yield in the right of way, etc."
The fifth lawsuit, which was the first to be filed on June 29, names BNSF Railway Company, the operator of the track involved in the crash, and company engineer Mariano Rodriguez as defendants, along with Chariton County. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Erin Barton, the widow of Billy Dean Barton II, the driver of the involved dump truck.
In addition to the five lawsuits filed in Missouri, Amtrak and BNSF jointly filed a lawsuit against MS Contracting that alleges negligence in the company's supervision of the dump truck driver.
The highway railroad grade crossing where the accident took place is a passive crossing, which means there is no machinery, flashing lights or any traffic control device. The crossing's only indications of the track are crossbucks and a stop sign, although trains are required to blow their horns when crossing.
Wendt added that while his litigation currently only names MS Contracting as a defendant, that could change depending on the outcome of the NTSB's investigation and the firm's own internal investigation.
"There's really no question from the NTSB reporting and our own investigation that the dump truck was certainly a significant contributing factor to the collision and derailment," Wendt said. "Again, from reviewing the things we have, I suspect the same will be true for the way in which the crossing was involved in this particular location."
The Binh family's lawsuit is the only one to currently not name MS Contracting as a defendant.
Wendt also questioned the damage estimate reported by the NTSB.
"I suspect that they're referencing the damage associated with the train and the crossing area there," Wendt said, "and maybe including the truck. I certainly don't think that estimate includes people that were injured or any of the folks that passed away in this incident.
"There's certainly no question that this derailment was an unimaginable tragedy for my clients and their families and for every family who was impacted by this incident. The families have expressed and wanted me to express on their behalf that they're grateful for all the first responders and community members who rendered aid to those who were injured at the scene... I hope anyone who is involved are impacted by this derailment can begin that healing process, whether physically or emotionally."
The NTSB's investigation is still ongoing, as is Wendt Law Firm's internal investigation. The NTSB's initial report says "future investigative activity will focus on highway railroad grade crossing design specifications, railcar design, survival factors, and passenger railcar crashworthiness."