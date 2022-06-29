CHARITON COUNTY — The Amtrak train was traveling 87 mph when it hit a dump truck and derailed in Chariton County Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday.
The speed limit on that stretch of rail is 90 mph, Homendy said. Officials added that a train traveling at such a high speed may have needed up to a mile to come to a complete stop.
The NTSB said there was no indication that any member of the Amtrak crew was impaired at the time of the crash. Officials added that the agency has not run any drug tests.
Homendy added that she met with the Chariton County sheriff and commissioner Wednesday to get more information about the community's complaints about the crossing. She said she also met with a local farmer who spoke up about the safety of the crossing.
"I really appreciate his time to really get some information about community complaints about the crossing and concern," Hemendy said. "It's important to see what the community experiences."
She says she's focused on the next steps. Hemendy highlighted the NTSB's goal of reducing the number of crashes while making sure crashes are more survivable when they do happen.
"There are always going to be accidents or crashes," Homendy said. "What we want to make sure is that when there is an accident, or a highway crash or any sort of accident in any mode of transportation, that people walk away, that lives aren't lost."
She said she planned to meet with multiple stakeholders, including the Federal Railroad Association, BNSF Railway, Amtrak, Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol Wednesday night to discuss safety.
"Safety isn't improved until the lessons learned from a tragedy are addressed," she said. "And if there are concerns with this crossing, we have significant concerns. We also have concerns about making sure that people are able to survive an accident when it doesn't, when it does occur."
She added that the NTSB plans to release a preliminary report in about two weeks that will include factual information. Wednesday was the last media briefing NTSB will have, but updates will continue to come.